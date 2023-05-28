Beauty Health (NASDAQ:SKIN) Shares Gap Down to $9.67

The Beauty Health Company (NASDAQ:SKIN – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $9.67, but opened at $9.42. Beauty Health shares last traded at $8.53, with a volume of 1,313,182 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SKIN shares. Cowen reduced their price target on Beauty Health from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 16th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Beauty Health from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Beauty Health in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. BNP Paribas upgraded Beauty Health from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Beauty Health in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.50.

Beauty Health Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 8.66, a current ratio of 10.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.98. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.08. The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.18 and a beta of 1.12.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Beauty Health

Beauty Health ( NASDAQ:SKIN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.04. Beauty Health had a negative return on equity of 3.57% and a negative net margin of 2.77%. The company had revenue of $98.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.97 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Beauty Health Company will post 0.02 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Beauty Health by 88.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 2,113 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming raised its position in Beauty Health by 46.4% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 6,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 2,152 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in Beauty Health in the 1st quarter valued at $83,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Beauty Health in the 3rd quarter valued at $85,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Beauty Health by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430 shares during the period. 78.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Beauty Health

The Beauty Health Company designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells aesthetic technologies and products worldwide. The company's flagship product includes HydraFacial that enhance the skin to cleanse, peel, exfoliate, extract, infuse, and hydrate the skin with proprietary solutions and serums.

