Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) Shares Gap Up to $39.55

Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) shares gapped up prior to trading on Friday. The stock had previously closed at $39.55, but opened at $41.01. Bank of Hawaii shares last traded at $38.91, with a volume of 507,996 shares traded.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on BOH shares. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Bank of Hawaii from $76.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, March 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on shares of Bank of Hawaii from $83.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. TheStreet lowered shares of Bank of Hawaii from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Bank of Hawaii to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.25.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business’s fifty day moving average is $46.08 and its 200 day moving average is $65.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.97.

Bank of Hawaii ( NYSE:BOH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The bank reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $229.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.67 million. Bank of Hawaii had a net margin of 26.90% and a return on equity of 19.01%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.32 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Bank of Hawaii Co. will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. Bank of Hawaii’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.83%.

In related news, Director Kent Thomas Lucien bought 1,000 shares of Bank of Hawaii stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $32.29 per share, with a total value of $32,290.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $177,595. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Bank of Hawaii news, Director Alicia E. Moy acquired 4,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $47.90 per share, for a total transaction of $201,180.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $502,087.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kent Thomas Lucien acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $32.29 per share, with a total value of $32,290.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,500 shares in the company, valued at $177,595. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BOH. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its stake in Bank of Hawaii by 5,563.6% in the 1st quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 623 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in Bank of Hawaii by 160.9% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 647 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Bank of Hawaii during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Bank of Hawaii during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Bank of Hawaii by 128.9% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 698 shares of the bank’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.29% of the company’s stock.

Bank of Hawaii Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers financial products and services, including loan, deposit and insurance products, private banking and international client banking services, trust services, investment management, and institutional investment advisory services.

