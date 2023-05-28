Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) Now Covered by Barclays

Analysts at Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “equal weight” rating on the bank’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. HSBC raised shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $6.38.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Stock Performance

Shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria stock opened at $6.99 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $44.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.30 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.08 and its 200 day moving average is $6.75. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria has a 1 year low of $3.93 and a 1 year high of $7.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria ( NYSE:BBVA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $7.46 billion for the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria had a net margin of 26.27% and a return on equity of 14.62%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BBVA. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 733,348 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,173,000 after acquiring an additional 129,165 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 643,708 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,664,000 after acquiring an additional 41,706 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 393,935 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,241,000 after acquiring an additional 15,070 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 32.6% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 35,093 shares of the bank’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 8,633 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 24.6% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 18,972 shares of the bank’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 3,749 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 2.51% of the company’s stock.

About Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA engages in the traditional banking businesses of retail banking, asset management, private banking, and wholesale banking. It operates through the following segments: Spain, the United States, Mexico, Turkey, South America, and Rest of Eurasia. The Spain segment includes mainly the banking and insurance business that the group carries out in Spain.

