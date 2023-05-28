Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) Shares Gap Up to $118.67

Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $118.67, but opened at $122.20. Baidu shares last traded at $122.87, with a volume of 448,459 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BIDU. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of Baidu from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. OTR Global upgraded Baidu to a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Loop Capital raised their price target on Baidu from $167.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Baidu from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price target on Baidu from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $185.00.

Baidu Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.94 and a quick ratio of 2.94. The stock has a market cap of $43.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $132.69 and a 200 day moving average of $128.16.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Baidu declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, February 22nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $0.00 in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the information services provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Baidu in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,384,000. ING Groep NV acquired a new position in Baidu during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Baidu during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in Baidu by 85.6% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 347 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Baidu by 87.1% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 378 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. 23.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Baidu

Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search and online marketing solutions. The firm’s products and services include Baidu App, Baidu Search, Baidu Feed, Haokan, Quanmin, Baidu Post Bar, Baidu Knows, Baidu Encyclopedia, Baidu Input Method Editor or Baidu IME and Overseas Products. It operates through the following segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI.

