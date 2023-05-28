Annexon (NASDAQ:ANNX) Lowered to “Neutral” at Bank of America

Annexon (NASDAQ:ANNX – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $3.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $8.00. Bank of America‘s price target points to a potential upside of 5.26% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Annexon from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $19.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Annexon in a report on Monday, May 15th. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on shares of Annexon from $15.00 to $7.00 in a report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Annexon in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Annexon in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.71.

Get Annexon alerts:

Annexon Price Performance

Shares of ANNX opened at $2.85 on Friday. Annexon has a 1-year low of $2.07 and a 1-year high of $7.65. The stock has a market cap of $151.28 million, a PE ratio of -1.15 and a beta of 0.48. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.39.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Annexon ( NASDAQ:ANNX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Annexon will post -2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Annexon by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 91,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 17,550 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Annexon during the 1st quarter worth approximately $388,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Annexon by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,095,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,990,000 after buying an additional 19,722 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Annexon by 50.7% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,052,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,334,000 after buying an additional 1,027,051 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Annexon during the 1st quarter worth approximately $100,000.

Annexon Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Annexon, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutics for autoimmune, neurodegenerative, and ophthalmic disorders. The company's C1q is an initiating molecule of the classical complement pathway that targets distinct disease processes, such as antibody-mediated autoimmune disease and complement-mediated neurodegeneration.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Annexon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Annexon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.