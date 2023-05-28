Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Sold by Motley Fool Asset Management LLC

Motley Fool Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 424,766 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 17,352 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises 4.0% of Motley Fool Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $35,680,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AMZN. LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. now owns 29,040 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,439,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in Amazon.com by 26.2% during the fourth quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 8,480,758 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $712,341,000 after buying an additional 1,758,264 shares in the last quarter. LGT Group Foundation increased its position in Amazon.com by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 1,017,075 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $85,434,000 after buying an additional 173,165 shares in the last quarter. Intermede Investment Partners Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at $142,352,000. Finally, Keystone Investors PTE Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at $3,507,000. 57.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com

In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.60, for a total value of $358,360.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at $13,846,568. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Amazon.com news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 6,720 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.56, for a total transaction of $776,563.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 97,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,222,724.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.60, for a total transaction of $358,360.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,846,568. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 75,144 shares of company stock worth $8,405,887 over the last quarter. Insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Amazon.com Stock Up 4.4 %

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Amazon.com from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Amazon.com from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $192.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Amazon.com from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.17.

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $120.11 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.23 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 285.98, a PEG ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 1.26. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.43 and a 1 year high of $146.57. The company has a 50-day moving average of $105.61 and a 200 day moving average of $97.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $127.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.57 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 0.82% and a return on equity of 5.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.

