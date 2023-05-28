Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) Shares Bought by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 716,161 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,129 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 2.84% of Agilysys worth $56,677,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in Agilysys by 2.0% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 9,660 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $535,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its stake in Agilysys by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 8,176 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $647,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC boosted its holdings in Agilysys by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 6,400 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in Agilysys by 0.4% in the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 65,484 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,225,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in Agilysys by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 6,710 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $531,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. 97.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AGYS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on shares of Agilysys from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Agilysys in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Agilysys in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.00.

Agilysys Stock Up 1.4 %

NASDAQ AGYS opened at $71.85 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 146.64 and a beta of 0.94. Agilysys, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.85 and a 52-week high of $88.16. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $78.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.91.

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The software maker reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.04. Agilysys had a return on equity of 25.13% and a net margin of 7.36%. The company had revenue of $52.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.08 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Agilysys, Inc. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director John Mutch sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.61, for a total transaction of $84,610.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,923 shares in the company, valued at $3,039,445.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Kyle C. Badger sold 6,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.10, for a total value of $565,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 110,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,159,115.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John Mutch sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.61, for a total transaction of $84,610.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 35,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,039,445.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 22.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Agilysys

(Get Rating)

Agilysys, Inc operates as a technology company. It offers innovative software for point-of-sale, payment gateway, reservation and table management, guest offers management, property management, inventory and procurement, analytics, document management, and mobile and wireless solutions and services to the hospitality industry.

Featured Articles

