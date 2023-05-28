Aegon (NYSE:AEG) Shares Gap Down to $4.56

Aegon (NYSE:AEG – Get Rating) shares gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $4.56, but opened at $4.46. Aegon shares last traded at $4.47, with a volume of 197,314 shares.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on AEG shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Aegon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Aegon in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Aegon has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.15.

Aegon Stock Up 1.3 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.42 and its 200-day moving average is $4.85. The company has a market cap of $12.01 billion, a PE ratio of 6.70 and a beta of 1.11.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Aegon by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 3,216 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aegon during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Aegon during the 1st quarter valued at $187,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aegon by 3,154.7% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 8,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 8,360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aegon during the 1st quarter valued at $149,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.30% of the company’s stock.

Aegon NV is an international financial services company, which engages in the provision of investment, protection, and retirement solutions. It operates through the following segments: Americas, The Netherlands, United Kingdom, International, Asset Management, and Holding and Other Activities. The Americas segment covers business units in the United States and Brazil, including any of the units’ activities located outside these countries.

