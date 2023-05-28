Advent Convertible and Income Fund (NYSE:AVK) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Advent Convertible and Income Fund (NYSE:AVK – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 65,900 shares, a growth of 140.5% from the April 30th total of 27,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 85,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Advent Convertible and Income Fund Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of AVK opened at $11.08 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.51 and a 200-day moving average of $11.82. Advent Convertible and Income Fund has a twelve month low of $10.34 and a twelve month high of $14.99.

Advent Convertible and Income Fund Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.1172 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $1.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.69%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Advent Convertible and Income Fund

Advent Convertible and Income Fund Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of Advent Convertible and Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Advent Convertible and Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Advent Convertible and Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Advent Convertible and Income Fund by 4,295.6% during the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 7,956 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 7,775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Advent Convertible and Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $109,000.

Advent Convertible & Income Fund operates as a closed-end investment fund. It focuses on convertible securities and non-convertible income securities. The company was founded on February 19, 2003 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

