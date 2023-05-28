Advent Convertible and Income Fund (NYSE:AVK) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Advent Convertible and Income Fund (NYSE:AVKGet Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 65,900 shares, a growth of 140.5% from the April 30th total of 27,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 85,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Advent Convertible and Income Fund Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of AVK opened at $11.08 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.51 and a 200-day moving average of $11.82. Advent Convertible and Income Fund has a twelve month low of $10.34 and a twelve month high of $14.99.

Advent Convertible and Income Fund Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.1172 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $1.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.69%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Advent Convertible and Income Fund

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of Advent Convertible and Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Advent Convertible and Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Advent Convertible and Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Advent Convertible and Income Fund by 4,295.6% during the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 7,956 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 7,775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Advent Convertible and Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $109,000.

Advent Convertible and Income Fund Company Profile

Advent Convertible & Income Fund operates as a closed-end investment fund. It focuses on convertible securities and non-convertible income securities. The company was founded on February 19, 2003 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Stories

