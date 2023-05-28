5,439 Shares in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Acquired by Financial & Tax Architects LLC

Financial & Tax Architects LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 5,439 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $529,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AMZN. Dohj LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.8% in the third quarter. Dohj LLC now owns 24,839 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,807,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the period. Bassett Hargrove Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,120,000. Veritas Asset Management LLP increased its position in Amazon.com by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 7,868,621 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $660,964,000 after acquiring an additional 1,286,797 shares during the period. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp increased its position in Amazon.com by 1.2% during the third quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 313,317 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $35,405,000 after acquiring an additional 3,840 shares during the period. Finally, Sarasin & Partners LLP increased its position in Amazon.com by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 2,468,455 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $207,350,000 after acquiring an additional 17,993 shares during the period. 57.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $120.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $1.23 trillion, a PE ratio of 285.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $105.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $97.93. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.43 and a 1 year high of $146.57.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $127.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.57 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 5.85% and a net margin of 0.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. Research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.80, for a total transaction of $375,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 560,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,555,952.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.67, for a total transaction of $50,835.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 137,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,959,291. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.80, for a total transaction of $375,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 560,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,555,952.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 75,144 shares of company stock worth $8,405,887 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on AMZN shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $155.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Wolfe Research boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $130.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.17.

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.

