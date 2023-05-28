115 Shares in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW) Bought by Belpointe Asset Management LLC

Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 8.6% during the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 6,702,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,346,782,000 after buying an additional 528,712 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,929,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $994,369,000 after acquiring an additional 25,778 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,739,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,454,000 after acquiring an additional 33,063 shares during the last quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA boosted its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 38.7% during the 3rd quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 1,285,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,294,000 after acquiring an additional 358,462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clarkston Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,222,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,607,000 after acquiring an additional 10,973 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.77% of the company’s stock.

Willis Towers Watson Public Stock Performance

Shares of WTW opened at $221.02 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $23.52 billion, a PE ratio of 22.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $231.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $238.82. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a 12-month low of $187.89 and a 12-month high of $258.93.

Willis Towers Watson Public Dividend Announcement

Willis Towers Watson Public ( NASDAQ:WTW Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public had a net margin of 12.18% and a return on equity of 14.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.66 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 14.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.84 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.70%.

Insider Transactions at Willis Towers Watson Public

In related news, insider Julie Jarecke Gebauer sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.44, for a total transaction of $578,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 79,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,455,025.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $255.00 to $256.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $275.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $228.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $260.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Willis Towers Watson Public has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $264.54.

Willis Towers Watson Public Company Profile

Willis Towers Watson Plc engages in the provision of advisory, broking, and solutions services. It operates through the following segments: Human Capital and Benefits (HCB), Corporate Risk and Broking (CRB), Investment, Risk and Reinsurance (IRR), and Benefits Delivery and Administration (BDA). The HCB segment provides advice, broking, solutions, and software for employee benefit plans, human resources organizations, and management teams.

See Also

