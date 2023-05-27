Zacks Research Research Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Zacks Research increased their FY2023 EPS estimates for Walt Disney in a report released on Wednesday, May 24th. Zacks Research analyst A. Ganguly now expects that the entertainment giant will post earnings of $3.61 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $3.53. The consensus estimate for Walt Disney’s current full-year earnings is $3.84 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Walt Disney’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.72 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.98 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.16 EPS and Q1 2025 earnings at $1.37 EPS.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $21.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.82 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 6.41%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on DIS. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $120.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $126.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $141.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.65.

Shares of DIS stock opened at $88.29 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $97.57. Walt Disney has a 52 week low of $84.07 and a 52 week high of $126.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $161.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.29.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 805.9% in the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 308 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. 62.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,139 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.21, for a total transaction of $108,444.19. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,283 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,883,244.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

