Zacks Research Equities Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED)

Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research upped their FY2023 EPS estimates for Universal Display in a research note issued on Wednesday, May 24th. Zacks Research analyst A. Chatterjee now anticipates that the semiconductor company will earn $3.71 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $3.70. The consensus estimate for Universal Display’s current full-year earnings is $3.85 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Universal Display’s Q4 2023 earnings at $1.17 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.96 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.01 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.15 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.27 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $4.39 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.15 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $5.02 EPS.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.01. Universal Display had a net margin of 33.51% and a return on equity of 16.15%. The company had revenue of $130.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.19 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.05 earnings per share. Universal Display’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

OLED has been the subject of several other research reports. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Universal Display from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Universal Display in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Universal Display from $130.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Universal Display from $160.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $148.00 price target on shares of Universal Display in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.90.

Shares of OLED stock opened at $153.92 on Friday. Universal Display has a fifty-two week low of $89.41 and a fifty-two week high of $155.91. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $144.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $130.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.40.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new position in Universal Display in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Universal Display by 191.3% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 367 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in Universal Display by 5,900.0% in the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 540 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Universal Display by 68.0% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 462 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. Finally, Avalon Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Universal Display during the first quarter worth about $88,000. 73.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Lawrence Lacerte sold 15,000 shares of Universal Display stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.73, for a total transaction of $2,050,950.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 125,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,155,786.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Universal Display’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.49%.

Universal Display Corp. engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials. It also develops and licenses proprietary OLED technologies to manufacturers of products for display applications, such as cell phones, portable media devices, tablets, laptop computers and televisions, and specialty and general lighting products.

