Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) Price Target Raised to $250.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Jefferies Financial Group from $235.00 to $250.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on WDAY. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Workday from $223.00 to $220.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a neutral rating and issued a $195.00 price target on shares of Workday in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Workday from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Workday from $216.00 to $243.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Workday from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $221.18.

Get Workday alerts:

Workday Price Performance

WDAY opened at $216.07 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $187.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $188.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75. Workday has a one year low of $128.72 and a one year high of $218.88.

Insider Buying and Selling

Workday ( NASDAQ:WDAY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 25th. The software maker reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.19. Workday had a negative net margin of 4.09% and a negative return on equity of 0.45%. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.17) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Workday will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Douglas A. Robinson sold 266 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.44, for a total value of $50,923.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 129,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,849,294.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Sayan Chakraborty sold 8,836 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.37, for a total value of $1,735,125.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 85,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,841,673.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Douglas A. Robinson sold 266 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.44, for a total value of $50,923.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 129,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,849,294.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,469 shares of company stock worth $8,469,440 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 21.09% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Workday

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Workday in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in shares of Workday during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Workday during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Workday during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Workday during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.98% of the company’s stock.

About Workday

(Get Rating)

Workday, Inc engages in the development of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. It delivers financial management, human capital management and analytics applications designed for companies, educational institutions and government agencies. The company was founded by David A.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Workday Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workday and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.