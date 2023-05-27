Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) Price Target Raised to $240.00 at DA Davidson

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by DA Davidson from $220.00 to $240.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Citigroup increased their price target on Workday from $203.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Friday. OTR Global raised Workday to a positive rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Workday in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating for the company. Mizuho increased their target price on Workday from $225.00 to $250.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Workday from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $221.18.

Workday Price Performance

Shares of WDAY stock opened at $216.07 on Friday. Workday has a 12-month low of $128.72 and a 12-month high of $218.88. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $187.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $188.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75.

Insider Transactions at Workday

Workday ( NASDAQ:WDAY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 25th. The software maker reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. Workday had a negative return on equity of 0.45% and a negative net margin of 4.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.17) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Workday will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Workday news, insider Douglas A. Robinson sold 266 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.44, for a total value of $50,923.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 129,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,849,294.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 11,734 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.37, for a total value of $2,304,205.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 403,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,331,123.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Douglas A. Robinson sold 266 shares of Workday stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.44, for a total value of $50,923.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 129,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,849,294.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,469 shares of company stock worth $8,469,440 in the last three months. Insiders own 21.09% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Intellectus Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Workday by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 5,318 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,098,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Workday by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,258 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $466,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC increased its holdings in Workday by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 1,543 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its stake in Workday by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 4,813 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $994,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Workday by 3.6% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,675 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.98% of the company’s stock.

Workday Company Profile

Workday, Inc engages in the development of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. It delivers financial management, human capital management and analytics applications designed for companies, educational institutions and government agencies. The company was founded by David A.

