Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) Price Target Raised to $240.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by BMO Capital Markets from $205.00 to $240.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Workday from $220.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Workday from $235.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Friday. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Workday from $225.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Friday. BNP Paribas upgraded Workday from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $235.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Workday from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $221.18.

Workday Stock Performance

WDAY opened at $216.07 on Friday. Workday has a 12-month low of $128.72 and a 12-month high of $218.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $187.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $188.45.

Insider Transactions at Workday

Workday ( NASDAQ:WDAY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 25th. The software maker reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.19. Workday had a negative return on equity of 0.45% and a negative net margin of 4.09%. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.17) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Workday will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Douglas A. Robinson sold 266 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.44, for a total transaction of $50,923.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 129,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,849,294.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Workday news, insider Douglas A. Robinson sold 266 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.44, for a total value of $50,923.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 129,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,849,294.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Sayan Chakraborty sold 8,836 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.37, for a total value of $1,735,125.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 85,765 shares in the company, valued at $16,841,673.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 43,469 shares of company stock worth $8,469,440. 21.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Workday

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WDAY. RB Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Workday by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,763 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $662,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Workday by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,511 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $601,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Workday during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,974,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Workday by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 2,813 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $674,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in shares of Workday by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,391 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $812,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. 66.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Workday Company Profile

Workday, Inc engages in the development of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. It delivers financial management, human capital management and analytics applications designed for companies, educational institutions and government agencies. The company was founded by David A.

Further Reading

