Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) Price Target Increased to $252.00 by Analysts at JMP Securities

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) had its target price upped by JMP Securities from $210.00 to $252.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on WDAY. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Workday in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Workday from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Bank of America increased their target price on Workday from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Workday from $223.00 to $220.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on Workday from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $221.18.

Workday Stock Performance

Shares of Workday stock opened at $216.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $187.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $188.45. Workday has a 52-week low of $128.72 and a 52-week high of $218.88.

Insider Buying and Selling

Workday ( NASDAQ:WDAY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 25th. The software maker reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.19. Workday had a negative net margin of 4.09% and a negative return on equity of 0.45%. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.17) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Workday will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 11,734 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.37, for a total value of $2,304,205.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 403,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,331,123.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 11,734 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.37, for a total transaction of $2,304,205.58. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 403,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,331,123.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Douglas A. Robinson sold 266 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.44, for a total value of $50,923.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 129,802 shares in the company, valued at $24,849,294.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,469 shares of company stock worth $8,469,440 in the last quarter. 21.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WDAY. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Workday by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 169,893 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,090,000 after acquiring an additional 11,910 shares during the period. Empower Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Workday in the 1st quarter valued at about $606,000. Legato Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Workday by 73.1% in the 1st quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 8,295 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,713,000 after buying an additional 3,503 shares during the period. Seaport Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Workday by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Seaport Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,562 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC raised its holdings in Workday by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 6,143 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,269,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. 66.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Workday Company Profile

Workday, Inc engages in the development of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. It delivers financial management, human capital management and analytics applications designed for companies, educational institutions and government agencies. The company was founded by David A.

