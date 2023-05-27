Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) Price Target Increased to $250.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Morgan Stanley from $230.00 to $250.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on WDAY. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Workday from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Workday from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $235.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Workday from $250.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Friday. OTR Global upgraded shares of Workday to a positive rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Workday from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $221.18.

Workday Stock Up 10.0 %

NASDAQ:WDAY opened at $216.07 on Friday. Workday has a 12 month low of $128.72 and a 12 month high of $218.88. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $187.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $188.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Insider Buying and Selling at Workday

Workday ( NASDAQ:WDAY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 25th. The software maker reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. Workday had a negative net margin of 4.09% and a negative return on equity of 0.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.17) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Workday will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Workday news, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 11,734 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.37, for a total value of $2,304,205.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 403,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,331,123.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Workday news, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 11,734 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.37, for a total value of $2,304,205.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 403,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,331,123.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sayan Chakraborty sold 8,836 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.37, for a total transaction of $1,735,125.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 85,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,841,673.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 43,469 shares of company stock worth $8,469,440. Insiders own 21.09% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Workday

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WDAY. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Workday during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Workday during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Workday during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Workday during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Workday during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.98% of the company’s stock.

About Workday



Workday, Inc engages in the development of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. It delivers financial management, human capital management and analytics applications designed for companies, educational institutions and government agencies. The company was founded by David A.

Featured Stories

