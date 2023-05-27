Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) Price Target Increased to $220.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Citigroup from $203.00 to $220.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on WDAY. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Workday from $184.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and set a $220.00 target price on shares of Workday in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Workday from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Workday from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, OTR Global upgraded Workday to a positive rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $221.18.

Shares of Workday stock opened at $216.07 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Workday has a 12 month low of $128.72 and a 12 month high of $218.88. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $187.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $188.45.

Workday ( NASDAQ:WDAY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 25th. The software maker reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. Workday had a negative return on equity of 0.45% and a negative net margin of 4.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.17) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Workday will post 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Workday news, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 11,734 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.37, for a total value of $2,304,205.58. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 403,988 shares in the company, valued at $79,331,123.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Workday news, insider Douglas A. Robinson sold 266 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.44, for a total value of $50,923.04. Following the sale, the insider now owns 129,802 shares in the company, valued at $24,849,294.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 11,734 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.37, for a total value of $2,304,205.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 403,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,331,123.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,469 shares of company stock worth $8,469,440 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 21.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Workday by 1.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,813,123 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,950,413,000 after purchasing an additional 128,192 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Workday by 2.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,379,921 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,556,949,000 after purchasing an additional 260,097 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in shares of Workday by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,386,848 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,236,041,000 after purchasing an additional 70,328 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Workday by 59.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,951,816 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,229,289,000 after purchasing an additional 2,216,683 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Workday by 9.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,469,451 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $923,120,000 after purchasing an additional 387,018 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.98% of the company’s stock.

Workday, Inc engages in the development of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. It delivers financial management, human capital management and analytics applications designed for companies, educational institutions and government agencies. The company was founded by David A.

