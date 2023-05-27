Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) Price Target Increased to $210.00 by Analysts at Loop Capital

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Loop Capital from $180.00 to $210.00 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Workday from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Workday from $184.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of Workday from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $220.00 price objective on shares of Workday in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Workday from $230.00 to $250.00 in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Workday has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $221.18.

Shares of NASDAQ WDAY opened at $216.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75. Workday has a 1 year low of $128.72 and a 1 year high of $218.88. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $187.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $188.45.

Workday ( NASDAQ:WDAY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 25th. The software maker reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. Workday had a negative net margin of 4.09% and a negative return on equity of 0.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.17) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Workday will post 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Workday news, insider Douglas A. Robinson sold 266 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.44, for a total value of $50,923.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 129,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,849,294.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Workday news, insider Douglas A. Robinson sold 266 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.44, for a total value of $50,923.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 129,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,849,294.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director George J. Still, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of Workday stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.34, for a total transaction of $916,700.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $916,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,469 shares of company stock valued at $8,469,440 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 21.09% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Workday by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,813,123 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,950,413,000 after purchasing an additional 128,192 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Workday by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,379,921 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,556,949,000 after acquiring an additional 260,097 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in Workday by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,386,848 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,236,041,000 after acquiring an additional 70,328 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Workday by 59.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,951,816 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,229,289,000 after acquiring an additional 2,216,683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in Workday by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,469,451 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $923,120,000 after acquiring an additional 387,018 shares in the last quarter. 66.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Workday, Inc engages in the development of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. It delivers financial management, human capital management and analytics applications designed for companies, educational institutions and government agencies. The company was founded by David A.

