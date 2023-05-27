Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) Price Target Increased to $205.00 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Stifel Nicolaus from $200.00 to $205.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on WDAY. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Workday from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Workday from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a neutral rating and set a $195.00 price objective on shares of Workday in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Workday from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of Workday from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $235.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $221.18.

Get Workday alerts:

Workday Stock Up 10.0 %

Shares of WDAY opened at $216.07 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $187.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $188.45. Workday has a 1-year low of $128.72 and a 1-year high of $218.88.

Insider Transactions at Workday

Workday ( NASDAQ:WDAY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The software maker reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. Workday had a negative net margin of 4.09% and a negative return on equity of 0.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.17) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Workday will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director George J. Still, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.34, for a total transaction of $916,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $916,700. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 11,734 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.37, for a total transaction of $2,304,205.58. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 403,988 shares in the company, valued at $79,331,123.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director George J. Still, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.34, for a total transaction of $916,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $916,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 43,469 shares of company stock valued at $8,469,440. 21.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Workday

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WDAY. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Workday by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 14,458 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,419,000 after buying an additional 1,167 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Workday by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 27,173 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,547,000 after buying an additional 3,809 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Workday by 3.5% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 33,071 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,034,000 after buying an additional 1,125 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in shares of Workday by 2.3% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 67,467 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $10,269,000 after buying an additional 1,534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP raised its holdings in shares of Workday by 40.4% during the fourth quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 260,210 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $43,541,000 after purchasing an additional 74,910 shares during the last quarter. 66.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Workday Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Workday, Inc engages in the development of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. It delivers financial management, human capital management and analytics applications designed for companies, educational institutions and government agencies. The company was founded by David A.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Workday Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workday and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.