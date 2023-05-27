Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) Given New $260.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $250.00 to $260.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on WDAY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Workday from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Workday from $216.00 to $243.00 in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Workday from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Societe Generale cut Workday from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $212.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $220.00 target price on shares of Workday in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Workday has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $221.18.

Workday Stock Up 10.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ WDAY opened at $216.07 on Friday. Workday has a fifty-two week low of $128.72 and a fifty-two week high of $218.88. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $187.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $188.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75.

Insider Buying and Selling

Workday ( NASDAQ:WDAY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 25th. The software maker reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.19. Workday had a negative net margin of 4.09% and a negative return on equity of 0.45%. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.17) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Workday will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 11,734 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.37, for a total transaction of $2,304,205.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 403,988 shares in the company, valued at $79,331,123.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Barbara A. Larson sold 7,059 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.37, for a total value of $1,386,175.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 67,881 shares in the company, valued at $13,329,791.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 11,734 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.37, for a total value of $2,304,205.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 403,988 shares in the company, valued at $79,331,123.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 43,469 shares of company stock worth $8,469,440. 21.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Workday

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Workday during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Workday during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Workday during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Workday during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Workday during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors own 66.98% of the company’s stock.

Workday Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Workday, Inc engages in the development of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. It delivers financial management, human capital management and analytics applications designed for companies, educational institutions and government agencies. The company was founded by David A.

