Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) Given New $250.00 Price Target at Mizuho

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Mizuho from $225.00 to $250.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on WDAY. Citigroup lifted their target price on Workday from $203.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Workday from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Workday from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a neutral rating and set a $195.00 target price on shares of Workday in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Workday from $235.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $221.18.

WDAY opened at $216.07 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $187.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $188.45. Workday has a 1 year low of $128.72 and a 1 year high of $218.88.

Workday ( NASDAQ:WDAY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 25th. The software maker reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. Workday had a negative net margin of 4.09% and a negative return on equity of 0.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.17) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Workday will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 11,734 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.37, for a total transaction of $2,304,205.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 403,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,331,123.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Douglas A. Robinson sold 266 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.44, for a total transaction of $50,923.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 129,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,849,294.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 11,734 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.37, for a total value of $2,304,205.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 403,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,331,123.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 43,469 shares of company stock valued at $8,469,440. 21.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Intellectus Partners LLC boosted its stake in Workday by 1.0% in the first quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 5,318 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,098,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Workday by 2.5% in the first quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,258 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $466,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC lifted its position in Workday by 3.8% in the first quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 1,543 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its position in Workday by 1.2% in the first quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 4,813 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $994,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Workday by 3.6% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,675 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.98% of the company’s stock.

Workday, Inc engages in the development of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. It delivers financial management, human capital management and analytics applications designed for companies, educational institutions and government agencies. The company was founded by David A.

