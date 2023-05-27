Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) Given New $250.00 Price Target at Bank of America

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Bank of America from $220.00 to $250.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

WDAY has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on Workday from $216.00 to $243.00 in a research report on Friday. BNP Paribas raised Workday from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $235.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Workday from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Workday from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Workday from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $221.18.

Workday Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:WDAY opened at $216.07 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Workday has a 12-month low of $128.72 and a 12-month high of $218.88. The business’s 50 day moving average is $187.21 and its 200 day moving average is $188.45.

Insider Activity at Workday

Workday ( NASDAQ:WDAY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The software maker reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. Workday had a negative return on equity of 0.45% and a negative net margin of 4.09%. Workday’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.17) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Workday will post 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Sayan Chakraborty sold 8,836 shares of Workday stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.37, for a total transaction of $1,735,125.32. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 85,765 shares in the company, valued at $16,841,673.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 11,734 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.37, for a total value of $2,304,205.58. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 403,988 shares in the company, valued at $79,331,123.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sayan Chakraborty sold 8,836 shares of Workday stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.37, for a total value of $1,735,125.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 85,765 shares in the company, valued at $16,841,673.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 43,469 shares of company stock worth $8,469,440. Corporate insiders own 21.09% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Workday

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WDAY. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Workday during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in Workday during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Elequin Securities LLC bought a new stake in Workday during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Workday during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC bought a new stake in Workday during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. 66.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Workday Company Profile

Workday, Inc engages in the development of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. It delivers financial management, human capital management and analytics applications designed for companies, educational institutions and government agencies.

