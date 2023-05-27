Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) Given New $245.00 Price Target at Robert W. Baird

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Robert W. Baird from $220.00 to $245.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Workday from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. OTR Global raised shares of Workday to a positive rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reissued a neutral rating and set a $195.00 target price on shares of Workday in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Workday from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Societe Generale lowered shares of Workday from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their target price for the stock from $212.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $221.18.

Shares of NASDAQ WDAY opened at $216.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75. Workday has a 52-week low of $128.72 and a 52-week high of $218.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $187.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $188.45.

Workday ( NASDAQ:WDAY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The software maker reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.19. Workday had a negative net margin of 4.09% and a negative return on equity of 0.45%. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.17) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Workday will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 11,734 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.37, for a total transaction of $2,304,205.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 403,988 shares in the company, valued at $79,331,123.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Workday news, COO James Bozzini sold 10,574 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.36, for a total transaction of $2,076,310.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 92,654 shares in the company, valued at $18,193,539.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 11,734 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.37, for a total transaction of $2,304,205.58. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 403,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,331,123.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 43,469 shares of company stock worth $8,469,440. Insiders own 21.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of WDAY. RB Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Workday by 2.8% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,763 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $662,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Workday by 11.8% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,511 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $601,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Workday in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,974,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Workday by 2.7% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 2,813 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $674,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in Workday by 10.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,391 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $812,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. 66.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Workday, Inc engages in the development of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. It delivers financial management, human capital management and analytics applications designed for companies, educational institutions and government agencies.

