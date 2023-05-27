Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) Given New $243.00 Price Target at Barclays

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Barclays from $216.00 to $243.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. BNP Paribas upgraded Workday from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $235.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday. DA Davidson increased their target price on Workday from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Workday in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Cowen lifted their target price on Workday from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on Workday from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Workday presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $221.18.

Get Workday alerts:

Workday Stock Performance

Workday stock opened at $216.07 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $187.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $188.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75. Workday has a twelve month low of $128.72 and a twelve month high of $218.88.

Insider Buying and Selling at Workday

Workday ( NASDAQ:WDAY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 25th. The software maker reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.19. Workday had a negative return on equity of 0.45% and a negative net margin of 4.09%. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.17) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Workday will post 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Douglas A. Robinson sold 266 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.44, for a total transaction of $50,923.04. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 129,802 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,849,294.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director George J. Still, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.34, for a total transaction of $916,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $916,700. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Douglas A. Robinson sold 266 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.44, for a total value of $50,923.04. Following the sale, the insider now owns 129,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,849,294.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,469 shares of company stock worth $8,469,440 over the last quarter. 21.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Workday

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Workday by 7.5% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 169,893 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,090,000 after purchasing an additional 11,910 shares during the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Workday during the first quarter worth about $606,000. Legato Capital Management LLC grew its position in Workday by 73.1% during the first quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 8,295 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,713,000 after buying an additional 3,503 shares in the last quarter. Seaport Global Advisors LLC grew its position in Workday by 9.0% during the first quarter. Seaport Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,562 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC grew its position in Workday by 4.4% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 6,143 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,269,000 after buying an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. 66.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Workday Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Workday, Inc engages in the development of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. It delivers financial management, human capital management and analytics applications designed for companies, educational institutions and government agencies. The company was founded by David A.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Workday Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workday and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.