Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) Given New $240.00 Price Target at Evercore ISI

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Evercore ISI from $225.00 to $240.00 in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on WDAY. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Workday from $220.00 to $245.00 in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Workday from $250.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Workday from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Workday from $220.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, OTR Global raised Workday to a positive rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $221.18.

Workday Price Performance

WDAY opened at $216.07 on Friday. Workday has a 52-week low of $128.72 and a 52-week high of $218.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The business’s fifty day moving average is $187.21 and its 200-day moving average is $188.45.

Insider Activity at Workday

Workday ( NASDAQ:WDAY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 25th. The software maker reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. Workday had a negative return on equity of 0.45% and a negative net margin of 4.09%. Workday’s revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.17) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Workday will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Douglas A. Robinson sold 266 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.44, for a total value of $50,923.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 129,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,849,294.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Douglas A. Robinson sold 266 shares of Workday stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.44, for a total transaction of $50,923.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 129,802 shares in the company, valued at $24,849,294.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 11,734 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.37, for a total value of $2,304,205.58. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 403,988 shares in the company, valued at $79,331,123.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,469 shares of company stock worth $8,469,440 in the last ninety days. 21.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Workday

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WDAY. RB Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Workday by 2.8% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,763 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $662,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Workday by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,511 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $601,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Workday in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,974,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Workday by 2.7% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 2,813 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $674,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in shares of Workday by 10.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,391 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $812,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. 66.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Workday

Workday, Inc engages in the development of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. It delivers financial management, human capital management and analytics applications designed for companies, educational institutions and government agencies. The company was founded by David A.

See Also

