Wedbush Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK)

Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Wedbush boosted their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Deckers Outdoor in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 24th. Wedbush analyst T. Nikic now expects that the textile maker will earn $18.72 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $18.50. The consensus estimate for Deckers Outdoor’s current full-year earnings is $18.53 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Deckers Outdoor’s Q4 2023 earnings at $2.81 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $485.00 price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. UBS Group increased their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $560.00 to $610.00 in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $485.00 to $535.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $425.00 to $480.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $476.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Deckers Outdoor presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $497.69.

NYSE DECK opened at $465.18 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $465.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $421.30. Deckers Outdoor has a twelve month low of $238.43 and a twelve month high of $503.48. The company has a market capitalization of $12.26 billion, a PE ratio of 25.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.92.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 25th. The textile maker reported $3.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.85. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 31.38% and a net margin of 13.83%. The business had revenue of $791.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $723.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,997 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,390,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 11.3% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,819 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,320,000 after buying an additional 1,403 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 140.1% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,089 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,216,000 after buying an additional 4,136 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the fourth quarter worth $833,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 69.3% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,823 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,127,000 after buying an additional 1,156 shares during the period. 98.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Deckers Outdoor Corp. engages in the business of designing, marketing, and distributing footwear, apparel, and accessories developed for both everyday casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It operates through the following segments: UGG Brand, HOKA Brand, Teva Brand, Sanuk Brand, Other Brands, and Direct-to-Consumer.

