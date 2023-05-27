Unilever PLC (LON:ULVR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Unilever PLC (LON:ULVR – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 4,147.27 ($51.58).

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ULVR shares. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 4,800 ($59.70) target price on Unilever in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 4,650 ($57.84) target price on shares of Unilever in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 4,300 ($53.48) target price on shares of Unilever in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Unilever from GBX 4,400 ($54.73) to GBX 4,600 ($57.21) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Unilever from GBX 3,900 ($48.51) to GBX 3,800 ($47.26) and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 10th.

Unilever Price Performance

ULVR opened at GBX 4,169 ($51.85) on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 4,297.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 4,195.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.88, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.49. Unilever has a 1 year low of GBX 3,469.50 ($43.15) and a 1 year high of GBX 4,483.25 ($55.76). The firm has a market cap of £105.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,603.46, a PEG ratio of 92.50 and a beta of 0.14.

Unilever Cuts Dividend

Unilever Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be given a GBX 37.83 ($0.47) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.87%. Unilever’s payout ratio is 5,769.23%.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products. The Foods & Refreshment segment offers ice cream, soups, bouillons, seasonings, mayonnaise, ketchups, and tea categories.

