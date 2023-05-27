Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $59.00.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on TRMB shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Trimble in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Trimble from $63.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Trimble in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Trimble from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Edward Jones upgraded Trimble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ TRMB opened at $47.19 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $48.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market cap of $11.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.24, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.56. Trimble has a 1 year low of $45.43 and a 1 year high of $72.24.

In other Trimble news, SVP Peter Large sold 950 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.11, for a total transaction of $48,554.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,870.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other news, Director James Calvin Dalton sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.20, for a total value of $79,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $102,995.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Peter Large sold 950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.11, for a total value of $48,554.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 154 shares in the company, valued at $7,870.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Trimble by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 69,939 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $5,045,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Trimble by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 34,298 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,861,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in shares of Trimble by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 12,200 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $617,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Trimble by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 57,547 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,123,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems increased its position in shares of Trimble by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 44,656 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,423,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 89.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trimble, Inc engages in the provision of positioning technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment serves architects, engineers, contractors, owners, and operators.

