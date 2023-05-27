Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Buys New Holdings in Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new stake in Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 12,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $312,000.
Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Flywire by 127.3% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,221,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,882,000 after purchasing an additional 2,924,057 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Flywire in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,839,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Flywire by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 42,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $971,000 after purchasing an additional 4,909 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its holdings in Flywire by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 15,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 2,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in Flywire by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 12,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.06% of the company’s stock.
In related news, Director Matthew C. Harris sold 169,716 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.81, for a total transaction of $5,059,233.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,795,388 shares in the company, valued at $113,140,516.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Michael Massaro sold 4,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.04, for a total transaction of $100,150.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,023,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,604,363.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Matthew C. Harris sold 169,716 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.81, for a total value of $5,059,233.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,795,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $113,140,516.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,273,839 shares of company stock worth $126,933,750 over the last 90 days. 37.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.
NASDAQ FLYW opened at $29.51 on Friday. Flywire Co. has a 1-year low of $14.56 and a 1-year high of $32.01. The company has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -98.37 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $29.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.83.
Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $73.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.50 million. Flywire had a negative return on equity of 6.89% and a negative net margin of 10.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.11) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Flywire Co. will post -0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Flywire Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a payment enablement and software company in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its payment platform and network, and vertical-specific software help clients to get paid and help their customers to pay.
