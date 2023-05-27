The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. to Post FY2023 Earnings of $0.50 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts (NASDAQ:HAIN)

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research dropped their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for The Hain Celestial Group in a research note issued on Tuesday, May 23rd. Zacks Research analyst S. Singh now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.50 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.69. The consensus estimate for The Hain Celestial Group’s current full-year earnings is $0.54 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for The Hain Celestial Group’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.15 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.60 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.81 EPS.

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.08). The Hain Celestial Group had a negative net margin of 5.25% and a positive return on equity of 4.00%. The business had revenue of $455.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $485.34 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. The Hain Celestial Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on HAIN. Piper Sandler raised The Hain Celestial Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on The Hain Celestial Group from $30.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. TheStreet lowered The Hain Celestial Group from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Barclays decreased their price target on The Hain Celestial Group from $19.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on The Hain Celestial Group from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.09.

Shares of HAIN opened at $12.93 on Friday. The Hain Celestial Group has a twelve month low of $12.62 and a twelve month high of $26.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $16.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of -12.20 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 48.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,038,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,855,000 after purchasing an additional 4,884,204 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in The Hain Celestial Group by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,081,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,172,000 after acquiring an additional 1,342,432 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in The Hain Celestial Group by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,152,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,730,000 after acquiring an additional 1,051,217 shares during the last quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in The Hain Celestial Group by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,323,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,293,000 after acquiring an additional 232,596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in The Hain Celestial Group by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,399,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,295,000 after acquiring an additional 38,991 shares during the last quarter. 95.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc engages in the production and distribution of organic and natural products. It operates through North America and International geographical segments. The North America segment consists of the United States and Canada. The International segment includes the United Kingdom, Ella’s Kitchen UK, and Europe.

