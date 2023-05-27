Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) Earns Equal Weight Rating from Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “equal weight” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential upside of 34.23% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on TEVA. Evercore ISI raised shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.67.

NYSE:TEVA opened at $7.45 on Thursday. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has a 1-year low of $6.78 and a 1-year high of $11.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.28 billion, a PE ratio of -5.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.19.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries ( NYSE:TEVA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.18). Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a negative net margin of 10.73% and a positive return on equity of 27.58%. The firm had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.60 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP David Matthew Stark sold 63,383 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.89, for a total value of $626,857.87. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,412.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Sven Dethlefs sold 19,355 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.93, for a total value of $192,195.15. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 223,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,218,828.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP David Matthew Stark sold 63,383 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.89, for a total transaction of $626,857.87. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,412.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 158,884 shares of company stock valued at $1,572,797. 0.82% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 7.6% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 7,418,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,871,000 after purchasing an additional 524,548 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 705.1% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 5,283,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,638,000 after acquiring an additional 4,627,252 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,036,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,452,000 after acquiring an additional 121,768 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $829,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 604.1% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 747,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,032,000 after acquiring an additional 641,282 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.39% of the company’s stock.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. engages in the development, production, and sale of medicines. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and International Markets. The company was founded in 1901 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

