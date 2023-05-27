Swiss National Bank Purchases 2,700 Shares of Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW)

Swiss National Bank grew its position in Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 74,100 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.07% of Flywire worth $1,813,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Flywire in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in shares of Flywire in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Flywire by 69.2% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares during the period. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Flywire in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its position in shares of Flywire by 65.4% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Flywire alerts:

Flywire Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FLYW opened at $29.51 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $29.00 and a 200-day moving average of $25.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a PE ratio of -98.37 and a beta of 1.15. Flywire Co. has a 12 month low of $14.56 and a 12 month high of $32.01.

Insider Activity

Flywire ( NASDAQ:FLYW Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $73.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.50 million. Flywire had a negative net margin of 10.30% and a negative return on equity of 6.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.11) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Flywire Co. will post -0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Rob Orgel sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.01, for a total value of $360,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 157,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,774,155.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, General Counsel Peter Butterfield sold 3,370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.04, for a total transaction of $91,124.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 65,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,759,979.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Rob Orgel sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.01, for a total transaction of $360,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 157,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,774,155.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,273,839 shares of company stock worth $126,933,750. 37.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on FLYW. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Flywire from $32.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Flywire from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Flywire from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Flywire from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Flywire from $32.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Flywire currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.00.

Flywire Profile

(Get Rating)

Flywire Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a payment enablement and software company in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its payment platform and network, and vertical-specific software help clients to get paid and help their customers to pay.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLYW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Flywire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flywire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.