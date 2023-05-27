Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPTGet Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eleven brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $64.36.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $72.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $75.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $78.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $100.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd.

In other news, CEO Justyn Russell Howard sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.05, for a total value of $1,281,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 221,455 shares in the company, valued at $14,184,192.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Preto Joseph Del sold 5,178 shares of Sprout Social stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.39, for a total value of $317,877.42. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,776,903.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Justyn Russell Howard sold 20,000 shares of Sprout Social stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.05, for a total value of $1,281,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 221,455 shares in the company, valued at $14,184,192.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 105,917 shares of company stock worth $5,856,485 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 11.93% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SPT. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Sprout Social by 15.0% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,779,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,388,000 after acquiring an additional 363,381 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Sprout Social by 23.1% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,857,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,113,000 after buying an additional 348,637 shares during the period. Granahan Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Sprout Social by 50.2% during the first quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 952,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,968,000 after buying an additional 318,168 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Sprout Social by 78.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 684,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,622,000 after buying an additional 299,727 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Sprout Social by 101.9% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 441,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,938,000 after buying an additional 222,928 shares during the period. 86.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:SPT opened at $43.56 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $50.66 and a 200 day moving average of $56.98. Sprout Social has a 52 week low of $37.00 and a 52 week high of $74.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.84 and a beta of 0.89.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPTGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $69.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.83 million. Sprout Social had a negative net margin of 18.68% and a negative return on equity of 35.74%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Sprout Social will post -0.96 EPS for the current year.

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action.

