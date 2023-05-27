SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) Given Average Rating of “Reduce” by Brokerages

SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eighteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have assigned a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $36.19.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SLG. Barclays downgraded SL Green Realty from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on SL Green Realty from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on SL Green Realty in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. They issued a “sell” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on SL Green Realty from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on SL Green Realty from $42.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 21st.

Shares of NYSE SLG opened at $21.99 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.82. The firm has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of -9.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.48. SL Green Realty has a twelve month low of $19.06 and a twelve month high of $62.76.

SL Green Realty ( NYSE:SLG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by ($2.05). SL Green Realty had a negative net margin of 14.56% and a negative return on equity of 2.65%. The company had revenue of $223.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $193.56 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that SL Green Realty will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.271 per share. This is a boost from SL Green Realty’s previous monthly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $3.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.79%. SL Green Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -145.74%.

In other SL Green Realty news, Director Betsy S. Atkins sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.47, for a total transaction of $107,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $250,383.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Craig M. Hatkoff sold 9,000 shares of SL Green Realty stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.31, for a total value of $308,790.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,404.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Betsy S. Atkins sold 5,000 shares of SL Green Realty stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.47, for a total value of $107,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $250,383.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in SL Green Realty by 58.5% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 48,897 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,960,000 after purchasing an additional 18,052 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new stake in SL Green Realty during the 4th quarter worth about $700,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in SL Green Realty during the 3rd quarter worth about $805,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in SL Green Realty during the 3rd quarter worth about $362,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in SL Green Realty by 53.0% during the 4th quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 24,696 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $833,000 after buying an additional 8,552 shares during the last quarter. 82.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

3SL Green Realty Corp., Manhattan’s largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of June 30, 2022, SL Green held interests in 64 buildings totaling 34.4 million square feet.

