Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eleven analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $30.64.

A number of research firms recently commented on SNDR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Schneider National from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Schneider National from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Schneider National from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on Schneider National from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Schneider National from $28.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Schneider National by 420.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Schneider National during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schneider National during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Quarry LP boosted its position in shares of Schneider National by 252.2% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Schneider National by 56.8% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 932 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.20% of the company’s stock.

Schneider National Price Performance

Shares of Schneider National stock opened at $26.26 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.09. Schneider National has a 52 week low of $20.26 and a 52 week high of $30.93. The company has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.10, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. Schneider National had a return on equity of 16.82% and a net margin of 7.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Schneider National will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Schneider National Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 11th. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. Schneider National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.85%.

Schneider National Company Profile

Schneider National, Inc provides transportation and logistics services. The firm’s transportation solutions include van truckload, dedicated, regional, bulk, intermodal, brokerage, supply chain management, port logistics services and engineering, and freight payment services. It operates through the following business segments: Truckload, Intermodal and Logistics.

