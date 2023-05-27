Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $93.50.
Several research analysts recently commented on SNY shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Sanofi from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 13th. Barclays upgraded shares of Sanofi from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Sanofi from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 27th.
Sanofi Stock Down 0.2 %
SNY stock opened at $52.51 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $132.43 billion, a PE ratio of 18.82, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.57. Sanofi has a 1 year low of $36.91 and a 1 year high of $57.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.45.
Sanofi Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be paid a $1.377 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a yield of 2.94%. Sanofi’s payout ratio is currently 45.16%.
Institutional Trading of Sanofi
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNY. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Sanofi by 17.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,282,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,267,017,000 after purchasing an additional 3,387,606 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of Sanofi by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 18,246,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $883,966,000 after buying an additional 523,705 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Sanofi by 17.0% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,626,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,318,000 after buying an additional 1,541,832 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sanofi by 2.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,047,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,804,000 after buying an additional 249,619 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Sanofi by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,733,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,513,000 after buying an additional 1,251,199 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.04% of the company’s stock.
About Sanofi
Sanofi engages in the research, production, and distribution of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following business segments: Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Healthcare, and Vaccines. The Pharmaceuticals segment comprises the commercial operations of the following global franchises: specialty care, diabetes and cardiovascular, established prescription products and generics, and research, development, and production activities.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Sanofi (SNY)
- Big Lots Becomes A Stomach Churning Value Play
- The Melt-Up In Marvell Is On; But Don’t Chase It Higher
- Is Apple a Growth Stock or a Value Stock?
- Costco’s Earnings Call Reassure Economists, Recession Cancelled
- Hot Inflation, What It Means For The Summer Rally
Receive News & Ratings for Sanofi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanofi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.