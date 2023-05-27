Royal Bank of Canada Upgrades Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) to Outperform

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a $77.00 price objective on the construction company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $55.00. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 13.17% from the company’s current price.

TOL has been the topic of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Toll Brothers from $63.00 to $73.00 in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com lowered Toll Brothers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 20th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Toll Brothers from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Toll Brothers from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Toll Brothers from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Toll Brothers has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.50.

TOL stock opened at $68.04 on Thursday. Toll Brothers has a twelve month low of $39.53 and a twelve month high of $69.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 5.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $61.71 and its 200-day moving average is $56.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.53 billion, a PE ratio of 5.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.38.

Toll Brothers ( NYSE:TOL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The construction company reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.96. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 21.75% and a net margin of 13.59%. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.85 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Toll Brothers will post 8.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Carl B. Marbach sold 10,000 shares of Toll Brothers stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.69, for a total value of $586,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 65,066 shares in the company, valued at $3,818,723.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Carl B. Marbach sold 10,000 shares of Toll Brothers stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.69, for a total value of $586,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 65,066 shares in the company, valued at $3,818,723.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Christine Garvey sold 2,980 shares of Toll Brothers stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.13, for a total value of $179,187.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $498,116.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 13,105 shares of company stock worth $773,444. 1.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Toll Brothers by 9.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,623,797 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $546,551,000 after buying an additional 968,528 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Toll Brothers by 1.0% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,771,255 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $200,392,000 after buying an additional 46,411 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Toll Brothers by 1.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,070,929 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $191,415,000 after buying an additional 45,004 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Toll Brothers by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,902,986 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $194,839,000 after buying an additional 239,167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Toll Brothers by 271.6% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,096,331 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $154,569,000 after buying an additional 2,263,039 shares in the last quarter. 82.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Toll Brothers, Inc engages in the design, building, marketing, and arranging of financing for detached and attached homes in residential communities. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Home Building and City Living. The Traditional Home Building segment builds and sells homes for detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in affluent suburban markets and caters to move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, age-qualified, and second-home buyers.

