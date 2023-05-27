Regatta Capital Group LLC Acquires 1,086 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Regatta Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,058 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,086 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises approximately 1.9% of Regatta Capital Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Regatta Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $5,290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MSFT. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Microsoft in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft during the first quarter worth $28,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 71.4% during the third quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 132 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, PayPay Securities Corp acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Institutional investors own 69.15% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.09, for a total transaction of $9,182,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 117,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,952,107.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.09, for a total transaction of $9,182,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 117,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,952,107.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Satya Nadella sold 4,767 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.88, for a total value of $1,186,410.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 788,625 shares in the company, valued at $196,272,990. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 54,848 shares of company stock worth $16,635,227. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on MSFT shares. Guggenheim upped their price target on Microsoft from $212.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets raised Microsoft from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $325.00 to $347.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Microsoft from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $280.00 to $322.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $332.00 to $340.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $323.69.

MSFT stock opened at $332.89 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $213.43 and a 12-month high of $333.40. The stock has a market cap of $2.48 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.07, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s 50-day moving average is $296.33 and its 200 day moving average is $264.61.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The software giant reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.23. Microsoft had a return on equity of 38.98% and a net margin of 33.25%. The company had revenue of $52.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.22 EPS. Microsoft’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 9.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 18th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 17th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 29.47%.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of Office Commercial (Office 365 subscriptions, the Office 365 portion of Microsoft 365 Commercial subscriptions, and Office licensed on-premises), Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, Office Consumer, including Microsoft 365 Consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other Office services, LinkedIn, including Talent Solutions, Marketing Solutions, Premium Subscriptions, Sales Solutions, and Learning Solutions, Dynamics business solutions, including Dynamics 365, comprising a set of intelligent, cloud-based applications across ERP, CRM, Customer Insights, Power Apps, and Power Automate, and on-premises ERP and CRM applications.

