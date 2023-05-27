Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Purchases 15,142 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:EWRE)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:EWRE – Get Rating) by 43.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,825 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,142 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned about 1.57% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF worth $1,532,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,635,000. Interactive Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 26,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $826,000 after acquiring an additional 4,708 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF by 33.4% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 40,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after acquiring an additional 10,023 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF by 65.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 62,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,868,000 after acquiring an additional 24,567 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA EWRE opened at $29.34 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.75 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50-day moving average of $30.14 and a 200-day moving average of $31.36. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $28.08 and a fifty-two week high of $37.70.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF (EWRE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US real estate equities selected from the S&P 500. The index excludes mortgage REITs and real estate management and development firms.

