Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $1.56 Million Stock Holdings in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 828 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Comerica were worth $1,562,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CMA. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA bought a new position in shares of Comerica in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in shares of Comerica in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Comerica by 65.4% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Comerica in the 3rd quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC bought a new position in Comerica during the 4th quarter worth $103,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Comerica alerts:

Comerica Price Performance

CMA stock opened at $38.99 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. Comerica Incorporated has a 52-week low of $28.40 and a 52-week high of $87.02. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.64.

Comerica Announces Dividend

Comerica ( NYSE:CMA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $966.40 million. Comerica had a return on equity of 24.34% and a net margin of 30.16%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.37 EPS. Research analysts expect that Comerica Incorporated will post 8.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.28%. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.93%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CMA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their target price on Comerica from $90.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Comerica from $83.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Comerica in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Comerica from $72.00 to $53.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered Comerica from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Comerica currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.23.

Comerica Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Comerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, Finance, and Other. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Comerica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comerica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.