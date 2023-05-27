Raymond James & Associates Decreases Stock Position in American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD)

Raymond James & Associates lessened its stake in American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD – Get Rating) by 26.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,950 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,050 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned about 0.39% of American Woodmark worth $3,173,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AMWD. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in American Woodmark by 114.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 667 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in American Woodmark in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in American Woodmark in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $82,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in American Woodmark by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in American Woodmark by 3,874.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 2,557 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.60% of the company’s stock.
AMWD stock opened at $64.13 on Friday. American Woodmark Co. has a 12-month low of $40.70 and a 12-month high of $64.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.10. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.67 and a beta of 1.81.
A number of brokerages have issued reports on AMWD. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on American Woodmark from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com raised American Woodmark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday.
American Woodmark Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of kitchen cabinets and vanities for the remodeling and new home construction markets. The company was founded by William F. Brandt, Jr., Richard Al Graber, Jeffrey S. Holcomb and Donald P. Mathias in 1980 and is headquartered in Winchester, VA.
