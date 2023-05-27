Paul Gu Sells 13,340 Shares of Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) Stock

Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Rating) CTO Paul Gu sold 13,340 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.91, for a total value of $358,979.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 884,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,801,572.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Upstart Price Performance

Upstart stock opened at $24.87 on Friday. Upstart Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $11.93 and a one year high of $54.69. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.05.

Get Upstart alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on UPST shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Upstart in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Compass Point increased their price objective on Upstart from $6.00 to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Upstart from $16.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Citigroup lowered Upstart from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Upstart from $10.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $16.92.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Upstart

Upstart Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Upstart by 19.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 172,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,777,000 after purchasing an additional 28,494 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Upstart by 66.9% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 13,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,478,000 after purchasing an additional 5,429 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Upstart by 32.0% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $765,000 after purchasing an additional 1,694 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in shares of Upstart by 15.2% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of Upstart by 73.0% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,000 after purchasing an additional 2,610 shares during the last quarter. 37.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Upstart Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a cloud-based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. Its platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI-enabled bank partners. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Upstart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upstart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.