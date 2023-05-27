Paul Gu Sells 13,340 Shares of Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) Stock

Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Rating) CTO Paul Gu sold 13,340 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.91, for a total value of $358,979.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 884,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,801,572.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Upstart Price Performance
Upstart stock opened at $24.87 on Friday. Upstart Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $11.93 and a one year high of $54.69. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.05.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several analysts recently issued reports on UPST shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Upstart in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Compass Point increased their price objective on Upstart from $6.00 to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Upstart from $16.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Citigroup lowered Upstart from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Upstart from $10.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $16.92.
Upstart Company Profile
Upstart Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a cloud-based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. Its platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI-enabled bank partners. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.
