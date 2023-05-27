Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $35.00.

A number of research analysts recently commented on OSTK shares. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Overstock.com from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Overstock.com in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Barclays reduced their price objective on Overstock.com from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com raised Overstock.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, TheStreet lowered Overstock.com from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Eric Glen Nickle sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.19, for a total transaction of $34,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,434 shares in the company, valued at $265,310.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Overstock.com Stock Up 2.1 %

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OSTK. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Overstock.com by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 197,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,006,000 after purchasing an additional 23,588 shares during the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Overstock.com in the 1st quarter worth approximately $232,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Overstock.com by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 185,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,763,000 after buying an additional 23,051 shares during the period. Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Overstock.com by 103.7% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. now owns 41,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $832,000 after purchasing an additional 20,893 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Overstock.com by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 59,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.13% of the company’s stock.

OSTK stock opened at $18.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $817.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.35 and a beta of 3.35. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $19.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.77. Overstock.com has a fifty-two week low of $17.05 and a fifty-two week high of $35.20.

Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $381.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $357.55 million. Overstock.com had a positive return on equity of 1.20% and a negative net margin of 3.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Overstock.com will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

About Overstock.com

(Get Rating)

Overstock.com, Inc operates an online shopping site. It also sells these products through www.overstock.com, www.o.com, and www.o.biz. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, tZERO, and MVI. The Retail Segment engages in e-commerce sales through its website. The tZERO Segment focuses on securities transaction through its broker-dealers.

See Also

