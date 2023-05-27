OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $50.15.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of OneMain from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of OneMain from $47.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of OneMain in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of OneMain from $44.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of OneMain from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On OneMain

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OMF. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in OneMain by 784.4% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,112,696 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $91,887,000 after purchasing an additional 2,760,751 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OneMain during the third quarter worth approximately $283,000. Donoghue Forlines LLC increased its position in OneMain by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC now owns 13,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 1,459 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in OneMain by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 63,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,117,000 after buying an additional 1,687 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC boosted its position in shares of OneMain by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC now owns 48,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,445,000 after buying an additional 5,265 shares in the last quarter. 84.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OneMain Stock Performance

Shares of OneMain stock opened at $38.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a PE ratio of 6.17 and a beta of 1.69. OneMain has a 52-week low of $28.77 and a 52-week high of $46.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.33.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.13). OneMain had a net margin of 17.03% and a return on equity of 25.93%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $864.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.36 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that OneMain will post 6.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

OneMain Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 5th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.53%. OneMain’s payout ratio is 64.94%.

OneMain Company Profile

OneMain Holdings, Inc is a consumer finance company, which provides origination, underwriting, and servicing of personal loans, primarily to non-prime customers. It operates through the Consumer and Insurance segment. The Consumer and Insurance segment offers services to secured and unsecured personal loans, voluntary credit, and non-credit insurance, and related products through its combined branch network, digital platform, and centralized operations.

