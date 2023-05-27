NEXT plc (LON:NXT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

NEXT plc (LON:NXT – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 6,900 ($85.82).
A number of brokerages have commented on NXT. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of NEXT from GBX 5,700 ($70.90) to GBX 7,500 ($93.28) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 6th. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 7,500 ($93.28) price objective on shares of NEXT in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of NEXT in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 6,500 ($80.85) price objective on shares of NEXT in a report on Tuesday, May 9th.
Insider Activity
In related news, insider Richard Papp sold 5,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 6,506 ($80.92), for a total transaction of £344,818 ($428,878.11). Company insiders own 7.11% of the company’s stock.
NEXT Stock Performance
NEXT Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 6th will be paid a GBX 140 ($1.74) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. This is a positive change from NEXT’s previous dividend of $66.00. NEXT’s dividend payout ratio is 3,614.04%.
About NEXT
NEXT plc engages in the retail of clothing, footwear, and home products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through NEXT Retail, NEXT Online, NEXT Finance, NEXT International Retail, NEXT Sourcing, Lipsy, NENA, and Property Management segments.
See Also
