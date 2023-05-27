Nano-X Imaging Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNOX) to Post FY2023 Earnings of ($0.91) Per Share, Cantor Fitzgerald Forecasts

Nano-X Imaging Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNOX – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald raised their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Nano-X Imaging in a research report issued on Wednesday, May 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst R. Osborn now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.91) per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($1.37). The consensus estimate for Nano-X Imaging’s current full-year earnings is ($1.22) per share.
Nano-X Imaging Price Performance
Nano-X Imaging stock opened at $17.50 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.24 and its 200 day moving average is $9.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 3.29. The firm has a market cap of $965.13 million, a P/E ratio of -9.62 and a beta of 1.82. Nano-X Imaging has a one year low of $5.31 and a one year high of $21.50.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nano-X Imaging
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NNOX. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Nano-X Imaging by 10.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,964,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,003,000 after buying an additional 279,068 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Nano-X Imaging by 1.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 970,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,598,000 after buying an additional 14,404 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in Nano-X Imaging by 1.2% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 680,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,809,000 after buying an additional 8,066 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Nano-X Imaging by 245.6% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 568,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,168,000 after buying an additional 404,362 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Nano-X Imaging by 5.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 489,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,826,000 after buying an additional 23,489 shares during the period. 17.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Nano-X Imaging Company Profile
Nano-X Imaging Ltd. develops a commercial-grade tomographic imaging device with a digital X-ray source. The company provides teleradiology services and develops artificial intelligence applications to be used in real-world medical imaging applications. Its X-ray source is based on a digital micro-electro-mechanical systems semiconductor cathode.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Nano-X Imaging (NNOX)
- Big Lots Becomes A Stomach Churning Value Play
- The Melt-Up In Marvell Is On; But Don’t Chase It Higher
- Is Apple a Growth Stock or a Value Stock?
- Costco’s Earnings Call Reassure Economists, Recession Cancelled
- Hot Inflation, What It Means For The Summer Rally
Receive News & Ratings for Nano-X Imaging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nano-X Imaging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.