Nano-X Imaging Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNOX) to Post FY2023 Earnings of ($0.91) Per Share, Cantor Fitzgerald Forecasts

Nano-X Imaging Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNOX – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald raised their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Nano-X Imaging in a research report issued on Wednesday, May 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst R. Osborn now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.91) per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($1.37). The consensus estimate for Nano-X Imaging’s current full-year earnings is ($1.22) per share.

Nano-X Imaging stock opened at $17.50 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.24 and its 200 day moving average is $9.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 3.29. The firm has a market cap of $965.13 million, a P/E ratio of -9.62 and a beta of 1.82. Nano-X Imaging has a one year low of $5.31 and a one year high of $21.50.

Nano-X Imaging ( NASDAQ:NNOX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 22nd. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $2.45 million for the quarter. Nano-X Imaging had a negative return on equity of 40.85% and a negative net margin of 1,034.37%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.41) earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NNOX. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Nano-X Imaging by 10.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,964,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,003,000 after buying an additional 279,068 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Nano-X Imaging by 1.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 970,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,598,000 after buying an additional 14,404 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in Nano-X Imaging by 1.2% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 680,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,809,000 after buying an additional 8,066 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Nano-X Imaging by 245.6% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 568,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,168,000 after buying an additional 404,362 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Nano-X Imaging by 5.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 489,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,826,000 after buying an additional 23,489 shares during the period. 17.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nano-X Imaging Ltd. develops a commercial-grade tomographic imaging device with a digital X-ray source. The company provides teleradiology services and develops artificial intelligence applications to be used in real-world medical imaging applications. Its X-ray source is based on a digital micro-electro-mechanical systems semiconductor cathode.

