Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Sold by Israel Discount Bank of New York

Israel Discount Bank of New York reduced its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,490 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 362 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for about 2.3% of Israel Discount Bank of New York’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Israel Discount Bank of New York’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $2,756,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MSFT. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Microsoft by 35,465.9% in the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,611,140 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $66,852,000 after acquiring an additional 20,553,188 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Microsoft by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 634,238,715 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $147,714,197,000 after acquiring an additional 6,129,708 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Microsoft by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 30,893,155 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $9,524,669,000 after acquiring an additional 3,757,500 shares during the period. Cottage Street Advisors LLC grew its stake in Microsoft by 17,734.7% in the 4th quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 3,763,300 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,351,000 after acquiring an additional 3,742,199 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Microsoft by 73.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,172,257 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,903,319,000 after acquiring an additional 3,471,095 shares during the period. 69.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.87, for a total value of $1,584,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 89,328 shares in the company, valued at $28,305,363.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.87, for a total value of $1,584,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 89,328 shares in the company, valued at $28,305,363.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Satya Nadella sold 4,767 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.88, for a total transaction of $1,186,410.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 788,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $196,272,990. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 54,848 shares of company stock worth $16,635,227. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Microsoft Price Performance

Several analysts have recently issued reports on MSFT shares. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $316.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $285.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $332.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Microsoft currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $323.69.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $332.89 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $213.43 and a fifty-two week high of $333.40. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $296.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $264.61. The company has a market cap of $2.48 trillion, a PE ratio of 36.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.93.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The software giant reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.23. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.25% and a return on equity of 38.98%. The business had revenue of $52.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.22 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 9.66 EPS for the current year.

Microsoft Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 17th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.47%.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of Office Commercial (Office 365 subscriptions, the Office 365 portion of Microsoft 365 Commercial subscriptions, and Office licensed on-premises), Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, Office Consumer, including Microsoft 365 Consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other Office services, LinkedIn, including Talent Solutions, Marketing Solutions, Premium Subscriptions, Sales Solutions, and Learning Solutions, Dynamics business solutions, including Dynamics 365, comprising a set of intelligent, cloud-based applications across ERP, CRM, Customer Insights, Power Apps, and Power Automate, and on-premises ERP and CRM applications.

