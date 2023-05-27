Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Bought by Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc.

Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,511 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 310 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises 3.2% of Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $4,679,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 1.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 634,238,715 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $147,714,197,000 after buying an additional 6,129,708 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 295,509,547 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $68,824,173,000 after buying an additional 1,951,554 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 195,859,819 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $50,302,677,000 after buying an additional 556,020 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.4% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 49,440,386 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $11,514,665,000 after buying an additional 208,765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Microsoft by 0.5% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 40,345,546 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $9,396,477,000 after acquiring an additional 215,103 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.15% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Microsoft news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.87, for a total value of $1,584,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 89,328 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,305,363.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.87, for a total transaction of $1,584,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 89,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,305,363.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Satya Nadella sold 4,767 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.88, for a total value of $1,186,410.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 788,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $196,272,990. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 54,848 shares of company stock worth $16,635,227. 0.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Microsoft Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $332.89 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $213.43 and a 1-year high of $333.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.48 trillion, a P/E ratio of 36.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $296.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $264.61.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The software giant reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.23. Microsoft had a return on equity of 38.98% and a net margin of 33.25%. The company had revenue of $52.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 9.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.47%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $320.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Atlantic Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $290.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Microsoft from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $325.00 to $347.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $323.69.

About Microsoft

(Get Rating)

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of Office Commercial (Office 365 subscriptions, the Office 365 portion of Microsoft 365 Commercial subscriptions, and Office licensed on-premises), Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, Office Consumer, including Microsoft 365 Consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other Office services, LinkedIn, including Talent Solutions, Marketing Solutions, Premium Subscriptions, Sales Solutions, and Learning Solutions, Dynamics business solutions, including Dynamics 365, comprising a set of intelligent, cloud-based applications across ERP, CRM, Customer Insights, Power Apps, and Power Automate, and on-premises ERP and CRM applications.

